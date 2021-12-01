Alan Shearer is ‘not convinced’ Newcastle will have enough to stay up after the Toon legend criticizes Norwich’s ‘basic errors.’

NEWCASTLE UNITED legend Alan Shearer admits that defending an attack in their final third makes him’scared stiff.’

As he watched his boyhood club’s winless Premier League run stretch to 14 last night, the former Toon and England striker co-commented on Amazon Prime.

Ciaran Clark was sent off after his poor clearance allowed Teemu Pukki to run through on goal just nine minutes into the game at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s men were up against it, but despite their numerical advantage, they fought hard and took the lead through Callum Wilson’s second-half penalty.

However, as the Canaries threatened to win the game late on, Pukki scored a brilliant equaliser, but Newcastle held on for a 1-1 draw.

“I’m still scared stiff whenever the ball goes into the final third for Newcastle because it’s individual errors,” Shearer admitted, despite praising the relegation strugglers’ battling qualities.

“I mean, I have no idea what they’re going to do – and sometimes I’m not sure they do.”

“They did a good job of defending and reacting to the sending off by sticking together as a team.”

Individual errors, however, continue to exist.

“(Fabian) Schar had one, and Clark had one that could have cost them.”

When the cross comes in, the goalkeeper makes one, and I believe he could have done so with two hands.

“These are basic individual errors for which you will be penalized at this level.”

Newcastle are currently bottom of the Premier League table, with only seven points after 14 games, and are six points from safety.

Despite the tens of millions of dollars invested by their new Saudi owners, Shearer remains skeptical that the Magpies will be able to avoid relegation.

“I’m not sure they’ll have enough,” he continued.

They now turn their attention to Saturday’s match against Burnley, which will be dubbed a “must-win” game in the coming days.

“Everything is the same as it was tonight.”

It’s been 14 games without a win, and the longer it continues, the more difficult it becomes.”

