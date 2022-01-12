Alan Shearer reaches out to Marcus Rashford, offering to assist the Manchester United striker through his worrying form slump.

Alan Shearer reaches out to Marcus Rashford, offering to assist the Manchester United striker through his troubling form slump.

ALAN SHEARER has reached out to Marcus Rashford for advice on how to get out of his rut.

Since returning from a shoulder operation, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has gone 11 games without scoring and has been substituted in eight of his ten starts.

During United’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday night, some of the Old Trafford crowd turned against him.

In his role as a BBC pundit, Shearer, the all-time Premier League top scorer, stood in the stands.

He’s now contacted Rashford to express his support for him.

He gave him advice on how to deal with the pressure and expectation that is currently on his shoulders and assured him that he would be able to get through this stage of his career.

The Blackburn and Newcastle scoring legend also stated that if he needed assistance in the future, he could contact him at any time.

Shearer, who has a Premier League goal record of 260 and 63 England caps, understands what it’s like to be in the spotlight and under pressure.

His call has been a lifeline for Rashford, who has also received a call from former United and England captain Paul Ince.

Ince, who has won two Premier League titles with United, understands the pressure of performing at Old Trafford.

While some have called for Rashford to be dropped, Ince believes Rashford should be kept on the bench.

Rashford, 24, is known for his shyness, and Ince believes it is past time for him to have a say in where he plays in the team.

Rashford currently believes he is being pushed into different positions too easily in order to accommodate others, which is affecting his own game.

Rashford isn’t someone I’d bench for Saturday.

“You can tell Rashford isn’t happy when you look at him,” Ince said.

‘Why isn’t he happy?’ I ponder.

"I wouldn't leave Rashford on the bench for Saturday."

‘Marcus, where do you want to play? Number ten? Left-hand side? Are you not getting enough of the ball? Are you not making the right decisions when you do get it? How do you feel?’ I’d say if that was me.

“However, dropping him has the potential to have a greater impact on him than playing him.”

Ralf Rangnick, United’s manager, has been impressed with Rashford in training but is baffled as to why he is unable to translate that form onto the matchday pitch.

After the Villa game, Rangnick said, “Actually, I don’t know.”

“He’s working hard, he’s in training, and he’s been doing really well in the last few days, which is why he’s been quiet…

