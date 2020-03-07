Alaves 1-1 Valencia: Dani Parejo opener cancelled out by Victor Laguardia leveler

Valencia were held to a 1-1 draw at Alaves on Friday, four days before it must overcome a big deficit to stay in the Champions League.

Valencia’s winless streak on the road reached five consecutive games as they stayed in seventh place in LaLiga.

Valencia will host Italian side Atalanta behind closed doors on Tuesday for fears of the coronavirus outbreak at the Mestalla Stadium. Atalanta won the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie 4-1.

Midfielder Dani Parejo put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute when he drove a free kick into the top corner to net his eighth league goal of the season.

After Valencia failed to press for a second goal, Alaves leveled in the 73rd minute when Edgar Mendez fired in a pass that Victor Laguardia headed on from a free kick.

Alaves climbed to 11th place in the table.

Leaders Real Madrid visit Real Betis on Sunday. Barcelona trail Madrid by a point and will host Real Sociedad on Saturday. Meanwhile third-placed Sevilla travel fifth-placed Atletico Madrid on Saturday.