ALBA Berlin vs. ALBA Berlin

Friday was supposed to be the day of the Round 21 game.

Due to COVID-19 cases on the German team, a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between ALBA Berlin and Fenerbahce Beko has been postponed.

“ALBA requested the suspension due to local legislation imposing quarantine measures on the team after several team members tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the team without the necessary eight players on the Authorization List,” EuroLeague said in a statement on Monday.

According to special COVID-19 regulations approved by EuroLeague officials, each match can be rescheduled up to three times if dates allow.