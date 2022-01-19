Albert Riera has been named as Galatasaray’s assistant coach.

Galatasaray won two Turkish Super League titles and two Turkish Super Cup trophies during his time with the club.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Galatasaray has named Albert Riera as their new assistant coach, joining head coach Domenec Torrent’s staff.

“Welcome to (hashtag)Galatasaray, Albert Riera!” tweeted the Istanbul football club.

Between 2011 and 2014, the 39-year-old appeared in 80 games for the Lions, winning two Turkish Super League titles and two Turkish Super Cups.

In the 2020-21 season, Riera also served as an assistant coach for the Yellow-Reds.

He has also represented Bordeaux, Espanyol, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Olympiacos in European football.