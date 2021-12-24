Aldon Smith, a former NFL star, was involved in an accident, and new details have emerged.

Aldon Smith, a former All-Pro pass rusher, has run into legal trouble once again.

Smith is in court again, this time for a serious car accident.

Smith pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony charges stemming from a car accident in California, according to The Mercury News.

“DUI Causing Injury” and “Driving With a BAC of.08percent Causing Injury” are the charges.

“On the afternoon of December 12, Smith, 32, was arrested.

According to charging documents, after allegedly rear-ending a Recology work truck, he offered the truck driver (dollar)1,000 for a ride and requested that he not call the cops.

According to Michael Nowels of The Mercury News, the driver of the Recology truck suffered minor injuries.

Smith has since been released on a (dollar)50,000 bond, but will be required to wear an alcohol monitor during his trial.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January, according to reports.

New Details Emerge From Accident Involving Former NFL Star Aldon Smith

