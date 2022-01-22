Alex Caruso is said to have broken his wrist as a result of a dangerous Grayson Allen play.

Alex Caruso is said to have broken his wrist after a dangerous Grayson Allen play.

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has suffered a fractured right wrist and will likely need surgery, sources tell ESPN. The injury occurred after a fall following a flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen on Friday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2022