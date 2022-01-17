Alex Lees is likely to start the West Indies tour, with Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed both in danger.

Alex Lees is likely to start the West Indies tour, with Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed in danger.

The Durham man is set to become the latest in a long line of England openers, and he’ll be hoping to turn things around in a way that Burns and Hameed couldn’t in Australia.

England are expected to select Durham opener Alex Lees for their three-Test series in the Caribbean, which begins in March.

When England’s squad to face the West Indies is announced next month, the 28-year-old former Yorkshire teammate of England captain Joe Root looks almost certain to get a long-awaited Test call-up.

Despite the 4-0 Ashes humiliation in Australia, Root’s position appears to be secure for the time being, and his voice will be influential in selection for the next Test assignment, which begins on March 8 in Antigua.

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed, who averaged 12.83 and 10 respectively during the Ashes, are expected to be dropped for the next tour and are unlikely to be called upon again after falling far short of expectations in Australia.

Lees hasn’t put up big numbers in county cricket in recent seasons, but he’s realised that he needs to make allowances for the most difficult role a first-class batter can play.

Lees averaged 39.06 in Durham’s County Championship season last year, 48.25 in the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020, and 37.45 in the 2019 Championship.

Those numbers are impressive, but England is drawn to his personality, which is something that has been lacking on this tour.

England believes Lees has it in spades, and he will likely open alongside Zak Crawley in the West Indies, with Dom Sibley, who was dropped by England last summer, or Warwickshire opener Rob Yates the most likely reserve top-order batsmen.

England squad for West Indies tour: Alex Lees likely to open with Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed under threat