Alex McLeish issues a transfer warning to Connor Goldson, telling the Rangers defender that he is risking his future.

Alex McLeish issues a transfer warning to Connor Goldson, telling the Rangers defender that he is putting his future in jeopardy.

Rangers’ center back has been impressive, but he could leave on a free transfer this summer.

Alex McLeish has warned Connor Goldson that if he does not sign a new contract with Rangers, he is taking a big risk.

Since joining from Brighton in the summer of 2018, the Ibrox centre back has been nearly ever-present, but his contract expires at the end of the season.

He has been in talks with clubs for the majority of the season, but he has yet to sign a new contract and can now speak to clubs about a possible pre-contract.

Aston Villa have linked him with his former manager Steven Gerrard, while West Ham have also been linked with a move for him.

McLeish, on the other hand, insists that if he doesn’t sign on at Ibrox, he’ll be taking a huge risk, and that he’ll think about his options before making a decision.

“There is some give and take between the club and the player in the modern day,” the former Gers boss told Football Insider.

“However, this smacks of Connor weighing his options.”

Perhaps there has been some interest already.

“We all know that things like this happen in football.”

“You can’t be sure Goldson isn’t planning something else.”

Is he taking a chance this way?

“However, I believe that footballers are in complete control of their next move.”