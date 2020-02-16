Alex Tettey puts pen to paper on new one-year extension to keep him at Norwich until 2021

Norwich City’s longest-serving player Alex Tettey has signed a new one-year contract that will keep him at Carrow Road until 2021.

Tettey, 33, has become a cult figure in Norfolk since signing from Rennes in 2012 and the midfielder has made 19 Premier League appearances this season, scoring once.

The Norwegian international was out of contract in the summer and his decision to commit for an extra 12 months regardless of the division Norwich end up in will be seen as as a big for manager Daniel Farke whose side are currently fighting relegation and meet Liverpool on Saturday.

The popular Tettey has been used as the voice on the switchboard when Norwich fans ring the club.

He has played for five managers in his eight years at Carrow Road – Chris Hughton, Neil Adams, Alan Irvine and Farke – and besides twice helping Norwich to promotion, he is best known for scoring at Old Trafford in a win against Manchester United in 2015.

Tettey has made 228 appearances for the Canaries, scoring seven goals and notching five assists.