Alexander Povetkin’s promoters reveal spring fight with Dillian Whyte is close to being confirmed

Alexander Povetkin is edging closer to a fight with Dillian Whyte, according to his promoters.

Negotiations between the two fighters camps over a heavyweight bout in April or May have been promising and an agreement is believed to be finalised soon.

However, the World of Boxing Promotions Company admit that a contract has not been signed yet.

They told Sky Sports: ‘We are at the final stage of approvals. Final clarity may appear in the near future.

‘I don’t really like talking about anything before signing the contract. At the moment, only Whyte is considered as an opponent for the next Povetkin fight.’

The Whyte contest would be Povetkin’s third fight since losing to Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September 2018.

Since then, the Russian beat Britain’s Hughie Fury in the summer before drawing to Michael Hunter from the USA in Saudia Arabia last December.

Many believe a rematch with the American is the most appropriate next challenge for Povetkin and his promoters have not ruled out a Hunter rematch in the near future.

They added: ‘This does not mean that the second fight with Michael Hunter is no longer interesting to us.

‘Just at the moment, the Whyte-Povetkin fight is very interesting to boxing fans. This is obvious to us and the British side.

‘And for the boxers themselves, this is probably the most promising fight in terms of a career now.’

‘After the fight with Whyte, we can return to considering the second fight with Hunter. Povetkin in December drew a match with Hunter for the title of mandatory challenger for the WBA, after which both athletes announced their desire to hold a rematch.’

Whyte too has undefeated since losing to a Joshua clash in London in 2015. The Brit has won his last eleven fights since then, the most recent being a tenth-round victory over Mariusz Wach in Saudia Arabia two months ago.