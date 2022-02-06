Alexandre Lacazette, who is out of contract with Arsenal, is in talks with his former club Lyon about a free summer transfer.

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE is said to be in talks with Lyon about returning this summer.

In 2017, Arsenal paid £52 million to the Premier League club for the striker.

He now appears to be on his way out of the Emirates after failing to agree to a contract extension.

The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent in June, and according to football.london, he has already begun discussing personal terms with Lyon about a move.

Lacazette is said to be in talks with a number of European clubs, but Lyon’remain the frontrunners’ in the race to sign him.

Their president, Jean-Michel Aulas, recently stated that they are interested in reuniting with him.

“We’ll do everything we can to sign Lacazette in June,” he declared.

“We’ll make every effort to bring him back to Lyon.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Lyon sporting director Vincent Ponsot backed up Aulas, saying, “Yes, we are in contact with Lacazette, and yes, we are interested in him.”

“We’ve maintained contact with him at all times.”

Laczette scored 129 goals in 275 games for Lyon before joining Arsenal, where he has scored 70 goals in 192 games.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will also lose Eddie Nketiah, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

This follows Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s free transfer to Barcelona on Monday’s transfer deadline day.

With our live blog, you can keep up with all the latest Arsenal news, updates, and transfer rumors.