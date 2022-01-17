Alexis Sanchez’s doomed move to Manchester United and Fernando Torres’ move to Chelsea make up the worst XI of January transfers.

The worst January transfer XI, which includes Alexis Sanchez’s doomed move to Manchester United and Fernando Torres’ move to Chelsea.

TRANSFERS IN JANUARY are a risky old game.

Many managers feel compelled to make a panic purchase or two in order to stave off relegation, make a last-ditch bid for a European spot, or simply cover an injury crisis.

Spending big money in the winter is a risky proposition, according to history.

Fernando Torres is a mega-money flop for every incredible buy like Luis Suarez.

There’s a blunder buy like Alexis Sanchez for every world-beater Virgil van Dijk.

Every boss, whether they admit it or not, is tempted to splurge on a new hire.

Our worst XI of Premier League January purchases, on the other hand, will be more than enough to persuade them to put their chequebook away until July 1…

The Blues’ 2001 transfer of the Australian goalkeeper to Stamford Bridge was a complete disaster.

Bosnich was signed by Chelsea after Sir Alex Ferguson described him as a “terrible professional” after his difficult time at Manchester United.

He only played five times in the Premier League before being sacked after failing a drugs test, which revealed he had tested positive for cocaine.

Almost every football fan on these shores, including Reds fans, has forgotten about the Dutch defender.

Kromkamp joined Liverpool from Villarreal in a 2006 swap deal that also saw flop Josemi switch sides.

The fact that the right-back only stayed with the LaLiga club for six months after five years with AZ Alkmaar could have been the first red flag.

However, after 14 underwhelming Premier League appearances in just seven months, his lack of pace and poor defending were exposed, and he was shipped back to Holland in August, joining PSV Eindhoven.

QPR were happy to spend money in order to keep their Premier League status in 2013.

In January, they paid £12.5 million for Chris Samba from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.

Worse, they paid the former Blackburn defender a whopping £100,000 per week.

When he was signed, then-boss Harry Redknapp called him a “monster.”

He returned to Russia just six months later after assisting QPR in being relegated and telling fans to ‘get over’ his exorbitant wages.

Boumsong was expected to join Liverpool under Gerard Houllier in 2004 after excelling at Auxerre in France.

As a free agent, however, his agent advised him to take the best offer he could get, which was from the Rangers.

Newcastle came knocking with an £8 million bid just months after he arrived in Scotland, oddly not showing any interest when he was available for free.

Boumsong has agreed to a five-and-a-half-year deal with St James’ Park.

However, after a string of high-profile gaffes, he was transferred to Juventus of Serie B…

