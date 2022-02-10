Alfredo Morelos’ performance against Hibs impresses Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who praises his all-round contribution.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst praises Alfredo Morelos’ all-round contribution after his Rangers vs Hibs performance.

Last night at Ibrox, Morelos scored in a 2-0 Premiership victory over Hibernian.

After Alfredo Morelos continued his good form against Hibs, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised the Colombian’s tactical awareness.

During his side’s 2-0 victory over Hibs, Morelos scored emphatically after running in behind the Hibs defense.

The Gers striker worked well with his teammates throughout the game, spreading the ball around and scoring nine goals in 11 games under Van Bronckhorst.

“After the Premiership match, our goal was to make movements to get the ball to Alfredo and play off him,” the Dutchman said.

“He did really well in the first half because when we found him, he had already turned away and was trying to find Ryan (Kent) on the left if he was alone with the defender, or he could link up with other midfield players.”

“We knew we needed runners behind the defense against a defensive team, and we also needed a player who could hold the ball.”

“I believe Morelos is doing an excellent job of finding the right moments to be available as a target man while also keeping his threat in the 18-yard box, where he is most dangerous.”

“I think his understanding of when to come and when to stay away is improving.”