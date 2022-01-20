Algeria, the defending champion, is out of the AFCON 2022 competition.

After a 3-1 loss to Ivory Coast, Algeria finishes last in Group E.

Algeria, the defending champions, have been eliminated from the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after finishing last in Group E with no wins.

In the final games of Group E of the AFCON 2022, Algeria lost 3-1 to Ivory Coast, while Equatorial Guinea won 1-0 over Sierra Leone.

Algeria received only one point.

Meanwhile, the leaders, Ivory Coast, and the runners-up, Equatorial Guinea, both have four points and have advanced to the round of 16.

Algeria, the reigning champion, has won the tournament twice, in 1990 and 2019.