Algeria vs Sierra Leone live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news for the AFCON 2022 group match.

Algeria vs Sierra Leone: AFCON 2022 group stage match live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news

Sierra Leone will face the defending African Cup of Nations champions in the first round of the competition.

The first of three games for each team in Group E, and Riyad Mahrez is hoping to repeat his performance from the previous tournament.

In a pre-tournament friendly last week, Algeria defeated Ghana 3-0, with Islam Slimani scoring twice.

The other teams in this Africa Cup of Nations group are Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast, both of whom will be hoping for a positive result.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom.

With a five-minute delay, the match is set to start at 12.55 p.m.

For £9.98, TV subscribers can get a day pass that includes a month’s worth of mobile coverage.

Both teams, like many other teams at AFCON 2022, are vulnerable to absences during Covid-19.

Both teams, however, will hope to field a full complement of players.

Sierra Leone’s starting lineup is expected to include former Middlesbrough player Kei Kamara and journeyman centre-back Steven Caulker.

Caulker is eligible to make his competitive debut for Sierra Leone, despite earning an England cap and scoring a goal for the Three Lions in a friendly before representing Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

Riyad Mahrez of Algeria is expected to start, as is Ismael Bennacer of AC Milan.

