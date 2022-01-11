Algeria vs Sierra Leone LIVE: Stream, TV channel, and team news as Mahrez and co. prepare for the AFCON 2022 opener – the latest news

ALGERIA kicks off their AFCON 2022 campaign against Sierra Leone in Douala this afternoon.

Riyad Mahrez’s side are the defending champions, having won their second AFCON title in 2019, and they are favourites to repeat the feat this time.

Later this afternoon, Sierra Leone will try to put an end to their title bid.

With our live blog, you can stay up to date on all the action…

Sierra Leone vs. Algeria

Sierra Leone will be Algeria’s first opponent in the Africa Cup of Nations defense.

Algeria, the dominant force in African football, defeated Senegal 1-0 to win the trophy in 2019.

They won the Fifa Arab Cup final in Qatar last month, defeating Tunisia 2-0 after extra time to become champions of both Africa and the Arab world.

The Desert Eagles will be represented by two Premier League players in this tournament.

Algeria’s captain is Riyad Mahrez, while in-form West Ham midfielder Said Benrahma will also play.

Sierra Leone, on the other hand, is competing in their first AFCON since 1996.

They beat Benin in qualifying to secure a place in Cameroon, just behind Nigeria.

The Leone stars are less well-known in England, but they do include a former Three Lions international.

Steven Caulker, a former Tottenham defender who now works in Turkey, will start at center-back.