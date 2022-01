COVID-19 is a contract signed by Fenerbahce President Ali Koc.

Since 2018, a 54-year-old Turkish businessman has led Istanbul club.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Super Lig club.

According to a statement, Koc has been placed in isolation and has begun treatment.

