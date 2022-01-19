Alice Tai, a British Paralympic ace who was born with club foot, had her leg amputated and is ‘extremely optimistic’ about her recovery.

Alice Tai, who was born with club foot and had her leg amputated, is ‘extremely optimistic’ about her recovery.

Alice Tai, a Paralympic gold medalist, is ‘extremely optimistic’ about her recovery after having her right leg amputated below the knee to relieve pain and limited movement caused by a club foot.

“I am healthy, happy, and thriving so please don’t panic!” Alice, a 22-year-old swimmer from Poole, said on social media after the surgery.

The Rio 2016 medley relay champion, who has also won seven World Championship gold medals, says she considered amputation when she was 13 to improve her ‘quality of life.’

Before making a decision, surgeons advised her to wait until her body had stopped growing.

Alice ‘feels great’ ten years later, having been discharged after only five days in the hospital.

“The pain in my right foot has worsened over the last few years,” she explained in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Both of my ankles are fused and arthritic, but my right one has always been the most bothersome and (comedically) non-functional.”

“In 2012 (when I was 13 years old), I asked my surgeons about the possibility of amputation.

“There were no more corrective surgeries that could improve my mobility while also lowering my pain.”

“At the time, it was agreed that amputation was an option, but that they would prefer to do it after I had stopped growing.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“It’s never really left the back of my mind since then, and I was just waiting for the right opportunity to ‘fit it in.'”

“Last year, I realized I was wasting time – what was I waiting for if a better quality of life was possible (crutch-free, less likely to wreck my arms)?

“The plan was reactivated, and a surgery date was proposed after consultations, scans, and tests.”

I no longer have a right leg that is below the knee.

;)”

“The only down side was nausea for 24 hours post surgery (thank god for anti-sickness medications),” the five-time European gold medalist and 2018 Commonwealth Games backstroke champion wrote a day after her discharge.

“The medical team that has been involved with me since the surgery has expressed great optimism about my recovery.

I’m the same.

I’m sure a lot of people didn’t see it coming; only a few people knew.

Before I shared the news, I wanted to make sure the surgery went well.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of my partners and support teams who have accompanied me on this journey.”

Words can’t express how grateful I am for all of your continued support throughout these surgeries.

“Many thanks!”

Alice Tai MBE (@alice__tai) shared this post.