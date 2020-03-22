Alisson explains why he’s one of four Liverpool stars still at Melwood

Alisson has explained why he’s one of four Liverpool stars still visiting their training ground despite club guidance that everyone stays at home.

The Brazilian hasn’t played since suffering a hip injury ahead of the FA Cup fifth round defeat at Chelsea earlier this month.

And he has outlined the steps that are being taken to aid is recovery while limiting the potential impact of the virus.

“The club’s guidance is that everyone stays at home,” said the Brazilian on Instagram. “In my case it’s a little bit different, because I have an injury.

“Thank goodness, it wasn’t a very serious injury, but every injury needs care and I have continued the treatments at the training centre. I don’t have any contact with my teammates, as everyone is in their homes.

“The only contact I have is with the physio and the goalkeeper trainer doing some specific rehabilitation work.

“And within these situations, we also take all the necessary precautions for all recommendations, such as hand hygiene, not touching the face, not touching the mouth, nose, eyes.

“We also try to talk at a distance. Besides them, I have no contact with anyone else.

“My routine is very defined. I leave the house, go to the training centre, finish the treatment, come home and stay at home in this moment of self isolation.”

Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne and Yasser Larouci have also been visiting Melwood, with the arrival times of the injured quartet staggered so to limit interaction with each other.