Aliyah sets a new WWE record by defeating Natalya in 3.17 seconds on SmackDown.

ALIYAH made WWE history by defeating Natalya in just 3.17 SECONDS.

With the very first move of the match, the 27-year-old Canadian stunned her fellow countrywoman by rolling her up and pinning her.

Natalya couldn’t believe she’d already lost the match.

And the WWE commentator was completely taken aback by what he had just witnessed.

“Can you believe it?!” he exclaimed.

Aliyah’s world-record-breaking victory came in a match where Natalya was attempting to set a new WWE record for the fastest victory ever.

Three Guinness World Records are already held by the 39-year-old.

They are the most pay-per-view appearances by a female WWE wrestler, the most matches by a female WWE wrestler, and the most victories by a female WWE wrestler.

On Friday night, she hoped to add a fourth to her tally against Aliyah.

Before the first bell rang for the start of the competition, Natalya thrashed Aliyah.

Her plan was to pin her opponent in under two minutes and set a new WWE record in the process.

However, things did not go as planned for her, as Aliyah stunned both her and the audience by winning in under four seconds.

“Fake the puke, hit the rollup for the win,” one fan commented on the incredible match.

Aliyah in her prime.”

“OMG WHAT A BANGER See? This is exactly what we wanted all along,” one person added.

Wow, I was on the verge of jumping out of my skin!”

After being transferred in the 2021 draft, Aliyah only made her Smackdown debut in November.