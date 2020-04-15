ALL CLEAR! Juventus confirm duo Matuidi & Rugani have recovered from Covid-19

Juventus duo Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani have been given the all clear after suffering from coronavirus, the club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

Rugani was one of the first notable players in world football to be struck by the disease on March 11, at the onset of the outbreak, causing teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to immediately self-isolate and eventually triggering quarantine for the entire squad.

A few days later, French World Cup-winner Matuidi later also tested positive of Covid-19 on March 17 although he showed no symptoms.

Juventus have since announced the pair are no longer subject to Italy’s mandatory home isolation laws, and have returned negative tests for the disease.

“Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus-Covid 19,” the club said in a statement.

“The tests came back with negative results. The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime.”

Teammate and Argentina ace Paolo Dybala completed an unwanted hat-trick for the side when he tested positive for the disease along with his girlfriend.

Italy has the second-highest death toll in the world caused by coronavirus, with 21,067 recorded fatalities from 162,488 confirmed cases of the disease.