All or nothing for Barca and Messi against Bayern

FC Barcelona, without any silverware this season, traveled to Lisbon on Thursday to take on Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Friday night.

Bayern are many people’s favorites for this season’s Champions League title and one thing is obvious: Barca will have to stop striker Robert Lewandowski if they are to have any chance of progressing.

The Polish forward scored twice in his side’s demolition of Chelsea last week and forms a fearsome partnership with Thomas Muller and their movement will be a continual handful for Barca defenders Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet.

Barca coach Queque Setien knows that a defeat would mean the end of his time at the Camp Nou. He has to decide whether to alter his side’s usual 4-3-3 formation for a 4-4-2, dropping Antoine Griezmann to allow for an extra man in midfield.

Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal are both available after injury, with Busquets certain to go straight back into the side alongside Frenkie de Jong, while Vidal will also expect to face his former club and could be the beneficiary of a chance of system.

Elsewhere, Nelson Semedo, who returns to the ground where he used to play, or Sergi Roberto will be right back with Jordi Alba on the left of defense.

As usual, Leo Messi, who was exceptional once again in Barca’s last 16 win against Napoli, will lead the attack. After criticizing his side’s attitude at the end of the La Liga season, the Argentinean is likely to be more motivated than ever.

Meanwhile, youngsters Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati will wait for their turns on the bench alongside Ousmane Dembele in case Setien needs some second-half pace.