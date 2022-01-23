All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari’s Decision By The Packers Is Surprising

All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari’s Future With The Packers Is Uncertain

The Green Bay Packers are relatively healthy going into tonight’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, but the offensive line has just taken a hit.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will not play tonight, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

After dealing with some knee pain, he’s taken a break from playing.

Bakhtiari made his 2021-22 season debut in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions, playing 27 snaps.

Packers head coach Matt Lafleur said his All-Pro left tackle was in good shape when speaking to reporters this week.

“Dave appears to be in excellent health.”

“Clearly, he invests a lot of time,” LaFleur said on the Packers’ official website.

“You don’t have to be in great shape to go play after play on the field.”

I believe there is a difference between playing and playing in a controlled environment in terms of some of the movements you make as a player, but he’s working hard and we’ll see where he’s at.”

Bakhtiari could have had a setback in practice this week.

The Packers will rely on the rest of their lineup to make up for his absence.

