All the noise about the future of England head coach Eddie Jones is hurting the team

One thing that’s inevitable when you’re in the England camp is the outside noise. You sit around for dinner, have a quick glance at your phone and there’s something going on. A few years ago it was Sam Burgess, then the Ben Te’o incident and now it’s the future of Eddie Jones.

Some of the noise is avoidable and some of it isn’t. What’s frustrating here is that the RFU could shut out all of the noise surrounding Eddie’s future by making a decision about his contract.

The public are asking, ‘Is he staying?’, ‘Is he going?’ Every time there’s a bad performance, people will say, ‘It’s because Eddie might be leaving next year, blah, blah, blah’.

It’s impossible for the players not to hear these things. It’s a distraction. Back in the day, you could just not pick up a newspaper or avoid the sports news on the TV. These days it’s all over social media. And if you don’t go on social media, you’ll probably hear about it on a WhatsApp message. Players talk. Behind closed doors they will be saying ‘So is he staying?’, ‘Is he going?’ You want clarity as a player because you want to know what you are working with.

If Eddie’s the RFU’s man, give him a contract until the next World Cup today. If he’s not their man, or he doesn’t want to stay, change things now. Changing coaches halfway through the World Cup cycle isn’t ideal. If Eddie just wants to see out these two years, then that doesn’t really work for the players. Players are human. If you think your boss is leaving, do standards slip a little bit? That’s what happened at Manchester United when they thought Sir Alex Ferguson was leaving.

People will say that South Africa had a switch up with Rassie Erasmus before the last World Cup, but they were really struggling at the time. Time’s ticking already. Half of the team will be away with the Lions next summer then before you know it you’re a year out from the next World Cup.

After the Scotland game, social media was filled with rumours that Erasmus might be replacing Eddie next year. There were even people calling for him to be sacked immediately after the defeat by France. These sorts of noises wouldn’t even be occurring if Eddie was on a four-year contract. Take away the doubt and lose the noise. Get it cleared up. Job done.

It will be a funny feeling seeing Andy Farrell and Mike Catt in the away coaching box at Twickenham next week, but it doesn’t surprise me that they’ve both made it back to the top.

Alongside Stuart Lancaster at Leinster and Graham Rowntree at Munster, all four of England’s coaches from 2015 have ended up working in Ireland. In a weird kind of way, our implosion in 2015 has been to Ireland’s benefit. There’s no doubt that all of those coaches are better for that experience.

After Catty was told he wasn’t being kept on, he phoned me and we spoke for more than an hour about what had gone right and what had gone wrong. He wanted player feedback so he could get better as a coach.

Lanny was guaranteed to do well in the correct role. With England, he was probably in the wrong job. He’s always been a great coach, which he’s shown with Leinster. But with England he had a director of rugby role which meant he spent more time dealing with things like the media than actual coaching.

As for Farrell, he was always destined for a head coach position. He’s a big character who inspired guys in the way he talks. I’m sure they would all have worked well under Eddie but it was essential to have a clear out after 2015 because there was so much baggage. Being associated with that campaign, which was such a disaster, meant Eddie just had to start again. At Harlequins, John Kingston came in and kept on all the coaches out of loyalty and we got worse and worse.

Maybe we’ll see one of them back with England one day. Who knows? It’s a tricky one because they may be too proud to come back to a union who let them go. If you’re sacked from your job at HSBC then start killing it at Lloyds… you’re not going to go running back to HSBC when they want you back are you?

But maybe they still have an emotional connection. People talk about having an English coach one day and they all tick that box. It would be a great boost for the English game. Most of all, though, people want a winner. The football team have Gareth Southgate but if they aren’t winning people won’t say ‘Oh but he’s English and he buys his suits from Marks and Spencer’.

So it will be interesting to see how they get on. I’m pretty sure they will do well. They’ll be with Ireland for the next cycle but who knows what will happen after that.