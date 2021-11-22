All Year Long, Michigan Has Been Doing One Thing To Prepare For Ohio State

On Monday, Jim Harbaugh revealed that the Michigan Wolverines have been doing one thing all season to prepare for Ohio State.

It’s no secret that the Wolverines and Buckeyes think about one another all year.

Ohio State refers to Michigan as the “team up north” rather than by its official name.

Every day, Ohio State is what Harbaugh wants his players to think about.

To accomplish this, he has renamed one of Michigan’s practice drills the “Beat Ohio” drill.

On Monday, Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan described the “Beat Ohio” drill.

“Back in the day, we’d call it 9-on-7, which is exactly what the drill is,” Keegan told Saturday Tradition.

“We renamed it (the) Beat Ohio drill this year.”

We’re playing music, smelling salts, and everything else right now.

It’s also a physically demanding time, which we enjoy.”

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, believe it or not, are in charge of their fate.

Michigan should be in the top five of the new College Football Playoff rankings this week, and a win over Ohio State would almost guarantee a postseason berth.

Harbaugh is adamant about getting over the hump and beating Ohio State.

“We want to complete it.”

Harbaugh said last Saturday, “We want all the marbles.”

Many people have attempted it.

Only a few have succeeded.

On Saturday, Harbaugh and the Wolverines will face the Ohio State Buckeyes.

