Allan Saint-Maximin confirms he was ‘not happy’ after being left out of Newcastle team last weekend

Allan Saint-Maximin has confirmed that he was ‘not happy’ after being left out of the Newcastle team against Burnley last weekend.

Sportsmail revealed last week that the winger was upset that manager Steve Bruce had suggested afterwards he was not fit enough to start. Saint-Maximin, we are told, believed he was fit.

We understand Bruce had told the squad he wanted ‘warriors’ against Burnley and, while there was no physical or verbal confrontation with Saint-Maximin, the Frenchman felt aggrieved at being ‘dropped’.

He was then miffed to learn that Bruce had told the media on Monday that he was a serious doubt with ‘back and hamstring’ issues ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup tie at West Brom.

We understand the player felt as if he was being portrayed as someone who was not up for the fight.

The 22-year-old subsequently told staff he was fine and he started at West Brom, creating two goals in a 3-2 victory.

Saint-Maximin then played the full 90 minutes and scored the only goal at Southampton on Saturday, celebrating with an acrobatic somersault and backflip.

Afterwards, he was asked directly about his fitness and refused to deny Sportsmail’s story.

‘I feel good, my body feels good. I have been running a lot and trying to help my team,’ he told the Shields Gazette.

‘I stay on the bench against Burnley, and after, it’s normal, when you don’t play, you cannot be happy.

‘That’s why I keep learning, I train good, and after I play in the cup and give assist to Miggy (Almiron).

‘Now I give a win to my team. I’m really happy, because my partner worked a lot to give me a lot of balls. I’m really happy to give this goal to my team and to the supporters.’

Sources have also alerted us to an article on the Football Insider website on Tuesday that revealed Bruce had dropped Saint-Maximin for tactical reasons against Burnley.

Alex Bruce, son of Steve, is an exclusive columnist for Football Insider.