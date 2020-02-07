Allan Saint-Maximin pokes fun at Newcastle fan reportedly handed lifetime ban for exposing himself

Allan Saint-Maximin has poked fun at the Newcastle fan who has reportedly been handed a lifetime ban for exposing himself while celebrating the Frenchman’s winner against Oxford United.

The overexcited supporter zipped down his trousers, pulled out his penis and gesticulated with it as Saint-Maximin raced to celebrate with the fans on Tuesday.

Saint-Maximin replied to one of the posts with his trademark humour: ‘That’s messed up since we didn’t see anything because of the cold night (hopefully) #WeWillRememberYouPenicopter.’

Newcastle United previously said they would help police identify the fan whose ‘windmill’ was broadcast live on TV.

Some fans found the celebration funny, particularly as it coincided with a pitch-side advert popping up for Viagra.

But others on social media said children could have seen it.

After the game, Saint-Maximin tweeted ‘me after seeing the helicopter celebration’ and a GIF of a man blinking in surprise.

The Premier League team had been winning 2-0 away but were pegged back by the EFL League One side, who scored twice late on to force extra time.

But Saint-Maximin’s late winner set up a trip to the Hawthorns with Newcastle taking on West Brom next month in their first FA Cup fifth-round clash in 14 years.