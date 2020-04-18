Allardyce warns Newcastle not to sack Bruce; slams Benitez

Sam Allardyce fears Newcastle “may well waste their money” by sacking Steve Bruce if their takeover goes through.

The Magpies are on the brink of being bought out by PCP Capital Partners as Mike Ashley’s reign of terror comes to an end.

Allardyce was the manager when Ashley took on ownership of the club in 2007 and was soon deposed as “I wasn’t Mike’s man”.

He has warned Newcastle against repeating history as Bruce “has done a very good job” replacing the “negative” Rafa Benitez.

“It’s going to be very difficult for Steve, I think he’d be worried if the takeover happens,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’ve experienced new takeovers twice – once at Blackburn and once at Newcastle with Mike Ashley.

“I wasn’t Mike’s man and I can understand that, and Steve must be very worried from that point of view.

“There was a lot of hoo-ha about whether Steve was good enough or not, but I think he has done a very good job in his first season, considering he came in just two weeks before the season started, and at the moment they are going to be a Premier League side next season.

F365 SAYS: Newcastle fans deserve a morally dubious takeover

“I still don’t understand why Rafa Benitez was deemed to be so good.

“I just don’t understand it because Newcastle played such negative football then, it was unbelievable.

“But there you go; Rafa did a great PR job in himself and how he managed that club at that time.

“Steve is a very, very good Premier League manager of a great high quality, irrespective of what the media might say, and he knows how to put a club in a position to move forward.

“If you change everything around, sack everybody and bring new people in, than it’s going to take years and years and they may well waste their money spending it quickly on the wrong players.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.