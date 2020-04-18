Allegri to lure Barca man to Newcastle after ‘unconvincing’ Man Utd offer

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is reportedly interested in a move to Newcastle United if Max Allegri becomes their new manager and not Man Utd.

The Magpies are on the brink of being bought out by PCP Capital Partners as Mike Ashley’s reign of terror comes to an end.

That means potential new faces on the pitch as well as in the dugout with Sam Allardyce already warning Newcastle over sacking Steve Bruce.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims that Newcastle ‘has a very attractive growth plan and plans to incorporate’ Allegri as their new coach to replace Bruce.

If Allegri came onboard the newspaper reckons it gives them a great chance of signing Vidal from Barcelona, who thinks ‘the best thing for him would be a change of scenery in the next summer market’.

Mundo Deportivo add that Vidal ‘is not convinced’ by the proposal from Man Utd with Newcastle able to give Allegri the funds to sign Vidal and the likes of Juan Cuadrado.

