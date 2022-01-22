Alloa 1 Celtic 2 – The Hoops advance in the Scottish Cup, but Callum McGregor’s injury puts a damper on the victory.

The Hoops advanced to the fifth round thanks to goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Liel Abada.

Celtic qualified for the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a 2-1 victory over Alloa, which ended with a hint of nerves for the Parkhead side.

The Hoops were comfortably ahead at the halftime break against the cinch League One side at the Indodrill Stadium, thanks to goals from Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and winger Liel Abada.

The fact that the hosts’ manager was former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson added intrigue to a match that had become interesting when Alloa striker Conor Sammon’s header cut the deficit in half with 12 minutes remaining.

Celtic denied their opponents any clear chances to draw level, but it came at a cost for Ange Postecoglou, as captain Callum McGregor, Abada, and Yosuke Ideguchi all had to leave the game due to injuries.

Postecoglou made five changes from the team that defeated Hibernian 2-0 on Monday, with Japan’s Ideguchi starting for the first time and Liam Scales, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, and Giakoumakis all returning.

Alloa, who are currently in eighth place in League One, got off to a good start and had a chance in the third minute when Sammon spotted Hoops goalkeeper Joe Hart off his line, but his long-range chip flew high over the bar.

In the early stages, there was little between the two teams, but the game took a turn in the 14th minute when Scales sent in a cross from the left, which Giakoumakis volleyed in at the front post for his second goal in green and white.

After forcing his way into the Alloa penalty area with the home side reeling, the striker scooped his finish just wide of the target.

On the artificial surface, Celtic took control, and Alloa keeper David Hutton made a good reflex save from Daizen Maeda’s close-range strike on the half-hour mark.

In the 37th minute, however, Hart had to come to Celtic’s rescue when Sammon got a shot away in a rare Alloa attack, the ball coming off the keeper’s leg and away to safety.

Celtic were concerned two minutes before the break when captain McGregor had to leave the field due to a head injury sustained in a collision with Adam King.

Celtic with seconds left in the half.

Short summary of Infosurhoy