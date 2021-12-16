Allowing beards is a good place to start if you want to break the white ceiling in refereeing.

Allowing beards is a good place to start when it comes to breaking the white ceiling in refereeing.

The statistics on diversity among elite referees are sobering, and the FA’s war on facial hair isn’t helping matters.

When David Elleray told a group of aspiring referees that the room had “too many beards, tattoos, and beer bellies,” it was dismissed as a passing remark about appearance.

When asked to explain what he’d said, Elleray explained that he’d made a remark “on the importance of appearance as there is a general expectation that referees look smart [and]athletic etc…” The “et cetera” implies that referees don’t have beards.

To say the least, this is a problem.

You might be able to let go of it after one instance.

Elleray’s remarks did not make much of an impression at the time, aside from a few headlines.

But, after speaking with a growing number of people in the refereeing community since first revealing that a new complaint had been filed with the Football Association over an allegation of historical racism against Elleray, I learned of another instance of beards being brought up with another group of referee hopefuls dreaming of one day officiating in the Premier League and earning £100,000-plus.

It happened in the mid-2010s, and there’s no evidence that it was caused by Elleray this time.

The group was told to stand up and then separated based on appearance during a conference at St George’s Park.

People in dark suits stand here, people in ties stand there, and so forth.

Those with beards were then asked to move to the side.

Once everyone was in place, one group was identified as representing the FA’s preferred appearance for referees.

They didn’t even have beards.

Now, if this has been repeated multiple times, there is a major issue: it perpetuates a perception that ostracizes aspiring referees who may have a beard due to their faith, such as Muslims, Sikhs, and Jews, regardless of how it was intended.

When I asked the anti-discrimination campaigners about it, the chief executive of Kick It Out called it “indirect discrimination.”

Tony Burnett said, “Clearly the beard is important for many people of various religious faiths.”

“Encouraging the prohibition of beards is indirect discrimination, and it will undoubtedly have harmed a number of under-represented groups in football.”

It Must Be Kicked.

