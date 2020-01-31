‘Almost Barcelona’: Player has move to Barca CANCELED while in Hong Kong flying to complete move

Cedric Bakambu has a claim to be the unluckiest player of the January transfer window after a potential move to Barcelona fell through as he was on a flight stopover in Hong Kong while traveling to complete the deal.

La Liga giants Barca had agreed a deal to sign Conolese international striker Bakambu from Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan on transfer deadline day, and the player hastily traveled to Spain to complete the deal.

Bakambu hopped on a 15-hour flight to travel the 8,798 km from the Chinese capital to Spain, but during a stop over in Hong Kong, Barca made a dramatic u-turn and pulled out of the deal, leaving Bakambu stranded.

Yo @Transfermarkt change my transfer history with “Almost @FCBarcelona” please 😅😂No matter what happens we trust the process.Thank God for everything 🙏🏾See you an other time @AntoGriezmann 😜 https://t.co/eeOzZMU7V2 — Cédric Bakambu (@Bakambu17) January 30, 2020

Nevertheless, the former France youth international took the incident in good spirits and even tweeted trusted football data site transfermarkt.com urging them to update his transfer history.

“Yo Transfermarkt change my transfer history with “Almost Barcelona” please. No matter what happens we trust the process. Thank God for everything See you an other time Anto Griezmann,” the cheerful 28-year-old wrote on Twitter.

@Bakambu17 Done 😉 pic.twitter.com/npXI0A3HXj — Transfermarkt (@Transfermarkt) January 30, 2020

And the website duly obliged, posting a screenshot of his updated data in reply to his tweet, with his latest move listed literally as ‘Almost FC Barcelona’ in homage to his dream that literally only got half way there.

