Almost every Manchester United player, according to Ferdinand, is “a shadow of their former selves,” and he questions Rangnick’s management.

After blowing a two-goal lead to draw at Aston Villa on Saturday, the Red Devils are currently in seventh place in the Premier League.

In November, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired, and interim manager Rangnick took over in the dugout.

However, things haven’t improved, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview last week criticizing some of the team’s younger players for not helping matters.

Now, Ferdinand has backed his former Old Trafford teammate, claiming that United has failed to improve since Rangnick took over.

“The manager talked about improving players in his first press conference, and I’m still waiting to see that,” he said on the Vibe with Five podcast.

“Has he spent enough time on the training ground?” I’m sure that’ll be his argument.

However, these players must improve because they are not currently doing so.

“To a man, almost every player is a shadow of his former self.”

I don’t believe anyone has yet surpassed their previous achievements.

“Great leaders make people better.

In that short period of time, we’ve seen what Thomas Tuchel has accomplished at Chelsea.

“Over a long period of time, we saw players elevate and improve as players.”

“Before Tuchel came in, Rudiger wasn’t even getting stripped.”

They were attempting to sell him something, and his self-assurance was at an all-time low.

He has a new lease on life.

Alonso has arrived while Chilwell is out with an injury.

Invigorated.

Playing admirably.

Reece James took it to the next level.

“He created a relaxed atmosphere for the players.”

You’ll need the results, but you’ll have to start somewhere.”

United host Brentford on Wednesday and have two games in hand on fourth-placed West Ham, who are three points ahead of them in the table.

