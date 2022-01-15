Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich has stopped training due to mild heart inflammation and has been ruled out for several weeks.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies has stopped training due to mild heart inflammation and has been ruled out for several weeks.

Following a heart scare, Alphonso Davies of BAYERN MUNICH has been forced to stop training.

After testing positive for Covid-19 on December 17, the 21-year-old has been out of the German giants’ lineup.

Bayern Munich’s manager, Julian Nagelsmann, has now confirmed that the Canadian international has a mild heart inflammation.

It was discovered while Davies was recovering from the virus and completing routine medical checks at the club’s headquarters.

Those were the symptoms of mild myocarditis.

As his condition is monitored, the star is expected to miss several weeks of training.

“We detected signs of mild myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle,” Nagelsmann said today, “during our follow-up examination that we do with every player who has had Covid-19.”

“For the time being, he has ceased training and will not be available to us in the coming weeks.”

“Based on the ultrasound, this myocarditis isn’t too severe, but it’s more like inflammation.”

“However, it must heal, which will take time.”

The announcement comes just a fortnight before Canada takes part in three crucial World Cup qualifying matches.

Following the Bundesliga’s winter break, nine Bayern Munich players tested positive for Covid.

Despite this, they were forced to play last Friday and lost 2-1 at home to Monchengladbach.

