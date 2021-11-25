‘Alright for some!’ says Oxlade-Chamberlain after Thiago claims Liverpool’s screamer against Porto was not his best.

‘Alright for some!’ says Oxlade-Chamberlain after Thiago says Liverpool’s screamer against Porto was not his best.

THIAGO hit a 30-yard beauty, then claimed he’d scored better goals in his career.

With a special effort in front of the Kop, the Liverpool star opened the scoring against Porto on Wednesday.

Injury had kept the Spaniard on the sidelines for much of his Anfield career, so it was the kind of strike Reds fans had hoped for.

When asked if he had ever scored anything ‘prettier,’ the ex-Bayern Munich player responded with a hilarious retort.

“I think, yeah!” he said, smiling, on BT Sport.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also present for the post-match interview, and he couldn’t hide his surprise at his teammate’s response.

“It’s fine for some, isn’t it?” he added.

Thiago has spent much of his 14 months at Liverpool since joining from Bayern Munich hampered by injuries and Covid issues.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

However, his vision and touch in midfield, as evidenced by his performance on Wednesday night, will be crucial to Jurgen Klopp’s side’s success this season.

And the Champions League winner expressed his joy at being back in action after overcoming a frustrating calf problem.

“I’m really happy for the goal,” he added.

That’s the most important because I’ve recently recovered from an injury and am working to regain my confidence.

“However, the most important goal is the one for the team, how we played as a unit, how we created chances, and how we defended.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]