Although Crystal Palace have pulled out of the race to sign Aaron Ramsey, the £400k-a-week ex-Arsenal star is set to return to the Premier League.

Aaron Ramsey’s transfer to Crystal Palace has been canceled, but the £400k-a-week ex-Arsenal star is expected to return to the Premier League.

According to reports, CRYSTAL PALACE has withdrawn from the race to sign Aaron Ramsey.

After Juventus confirmed plans to sell him, the former Arsenal midfielder is pushing for a return to the Premier League.

Ramsey has been linked with a move to Palace, and the Gunners legend and Eagles boss Patrick Viera is thought to be interested in working with him.

Viera’s side, according to the Daily Mail, has decided against signing the Welshman, who is paid £400,000 per week.

Ramsey is free to leave Juventus, according to Massimiliano Allegri, who described him as “surplus to requirements.”

“Ramsey, he returned today after we gave him a few days off to work and train separately in England,” Allegri said.

“In any case, he’s a gregarious young man.”

It sparked interest from all over Europe, with several loan offers for the 31-year-old arriving at the Italian giants.

Ramsey reportedly turned down offers from Premier League clubs Newcastle, Wolves, and Burnley, as well as some Spanish clubs.

Ramsey has been plagued by injuries since moving to Italy in 2019, appearing in only 69 games and scoring six goals.

This season, he has only made one Serie A start for Allegri’s side and has come off the bench twice.

Ramsey is said to have irritated Juventus by turning down a loan move to Newcastle, who are looking to improve their chances of staying in the Premier League.

The playmaker’s last appearance was in the Champions League against Zenit in October, but he only lasted six minutes.