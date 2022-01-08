Although the’magic of the FA Cup’ is fading, Chesterfield and the non-league giant-killers continue to enjoy David vs. Goliath battles.

Although the’magic of the FA Cup’ is fading, Chesterfield and non-league giant-killers continue to enjoy David vs. Goliath battles.

They used to refer to it as ‘THE MAGIC OF THE CUP.’

Giant-killings, non-league clubs going head-to-head with Premier League heavyweights, and, of course, the looming trip to Wembley.

The FA Cup has long been regarded as the pinnacle of domestic football.

Fans aspired to win the First Division or Premier League above all else.

However, there was a time when we all looked forward to the FA Cup.

Its significance appears to have diminished in recent years.

At least in the early rounds, the best of the best will often rotate their squads and give some talented youngsters a chance.

Wasn’t that what the bosses were thinking in the League Cup? Surely not the FA Cup?

GET CHELSEA AT 201 TO BEAT CHESTERFIELD IN THE FA CUP SPECIAL.

Unfortunately, with money being so important in our beautiful game, a number of clubs are concentrating their efforts on the Premier League, the Champions League, or simply securing a top-four spot.

For them, the FA Cup is a bit of an afterthought, especially since the prize pool has been severely reduced due to the ongoing effects of the Covid pandemic.

The prize money for this year’s winner is just £3.4 million, less than half of what Arsenal received for winning the trophy in 2020.

In the Champions League, teams earn roughly that much per GROUP-STAGE victory.

So, while the cup’s’magic’ may be fading for some, it’s far from dead.

Fans of Chesterfield, Kidderminster Harriers, Yeovil Town, and Boreham Wood can attest to that.

All of the teams are from non-league, and they’re all in the FA Cup’s final 64.

For them, it’s a chance to gain national attention, a much-needed financial boost, and, of course, the chance to kill a giant on national television.

The FA Cup is all about fun.

This competition, which is the oldest in English football, has produced some spectacular results.

While the Premier League’s muscle may field the underdogs, unconcerned if they advance to the next round, this is the game that non-league teams have been waiting for.

This is the match that some of those players have been looking forward to for the entirety of their careers.

Consider what it would be like to go to bed as a Chesterfield player on a Friday night.

The Spireites are currently in first place in the National League, and they will face European champions Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The tenacious fifth-tier side will travel to West London to compete in front of over 40,000 fans in the fourth round of the country’s most prestigious domestic cup competition.

Isn’t it amazing that one of Boreham Wood and AFC Wimbledon will also be in the Cup’s last 32?

Isn’t it going to happen…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.