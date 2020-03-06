Alun Wyn Jones reveals Dan Biggar will start for Wales against England after overcoming knee injury

Alun Wyn Jones moved to ease fears that Dan Biggar is not fit for Wales’ trip to Twickenham by saying he will play against England on Saturday.

Biggar injured his knee for Northampton against Saracens last Saturday and while Wales have always maintained he would be fit, and they are giving him every chance to make the game having named him to start, there have been suggestions the No 10 struggling.

In that scenario Jarrod Evans would have to start as the most inexperienced Welsh fly-half at Twickenham since 2002.

Sam Davies, the Dragons No 10, has travelled to London in case Biggar is not right – but captain Jones is confident his fly-half is fine.

When asked about Biggar’s fitness Jones said: ‘I can’t guarantee you anything as I’m not a doctor.

‘I am not a medical professional. All I know is he’s on the team-sheet and he’s going to play.

‘He’s very important. When the pressure is there he performs. I am sure he will do it tomorrow.

‘Thankfully Dan has come through and he’s available this week. He trained fine today and we’re looking forward to tomorrow.

‘I’ve seen Dan move and shake and do all those things today. I have seen him kicking and passing but I am not a medical professional but I can tell you he’s going to play tomorrow.’

Biggar was criticised last time out against France for his constant badgering of the referee, and Jones said he needs to channel that emotion.

‘It’s my job to harness that,’ said Jones who is playing in his 21st match against England.

‘If I haven’t done that I’ve probably failed him, but there are people across the park who are doing that in different ways.

‘It’s how we channel that as players and Dan has shown in the past he’s channelled that in performances where he’s been man of the match or had great phases of play and I’m sure that will be no different tomorrow.

‘There are a few things you need to say when you get to a certain level in the game and sometimes you don’t have to talk about things you know can be fixed by performance.

‘For us both and the squad temperament should be challenged through actions and not talk.’