Amad Diallo’s loan move to Birmingham is set to fall through, but the youngster is still expected to leave United.

AMAD DIALLO’S loan move from Manchester United to Birmingham is reportedly in jeopardy, but the youngster is still expected to leave Old Trafford this month.

Following positive talks between the clubs, the 19-year-old was expected to join the Championship club on loan for the rest of the season.

However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, if the clubs are unable to reach an agreement, the proposed transfer will be canceled.

“Amad Diallo update,” he posted on Twitter.

After further discussions, Manchester United and Birmingham City have yet to reach an agreement; the loan deal is now expected to fall through.”

Several teams are reportedly interested in signing the Ivory Coast international for the rest of the 202122 season.

And Romano claims that the winger will leave the Theatre of Dream before the January 31 transfer deadline.

“Amad will 100% leave on loan,” he continued.

“There are four offers on the table; Feyenoord has been interested in him since August, but player priority is given to clubs in the United Kingdom.”

Diallo moved to United from Atalanta in Serie A for £18.17 million in January.

In the last 12 months, the teenager, who was signed by the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has made nine appearances for the first team, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Diallo’s statistics for United’s Under-23s are far more impressive, with the winger scoring six goals and assisting four times in just five appearances.

“It’s good to have rivalries and stuff like that to get into the team,” Solskjaer said last year of Diallo’s battle with Mason Greenwood for a spot in the matchday squad.

“They’re all excellent players.”

Amad is a new player who has joined the team.

“He’s a fantastic technical player, and I’m sure we’ll see more of him in the future.”

Manchester United will return to action on Monday night when they host Aston Villa in an FA Cup third-round tie at Old Trafford.

