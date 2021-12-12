Amanda Nunes was stunningly CHOKED OUT by Julianna Pena at UFC 269 in one of the biggest upset victories in MMA history.

AMANDA NUNES’ reign as UFC women’s bantamweight champion has come to an end thanks to Julianna Pena’s stunning upset victory.

In the co-main event of UFC 269 in Las Vegas, the pound-for-pound queen was shocked to lose by second-round submission to the Venezuelan Vixen.

Nunes’ legendary six-year unbeaten streak came to an end after he was defeated by the former Ultimate Fighter season 18 winner.

“I’m not surprised, motherf****r,” Pena said in her post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

After referee Marc Goddard kicked off the fight, Nunes looked to get an early read on the challenger, who appeared tentative.

Pena was soon on the canvas, thanks to a big calf kick that drew a huge cheer from the crowd.

Thanks to a big right hand, she was back on the mat in a matter of seconds.

Pena was hesitant to stand up and threw a lot of upkicks to keep the former champion off her.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Nunes worked her way up to full mount before switching to the back and attempting a rear-naked choke.

Pena put up a strong fight and held off the storm until the final buzzer.

Pena attempted a feint early in the second, but was rewarded with a stiff jab.

After landing a big uppercut hook combo, Nunes appeared to be on his way to yet another stoppage victory.

Pena, however, was unfazed and returned fire with several different combinations of her own.

Both women went all out and rocked each other multiple times, resulting in chaos.

Nunes’ carelessness eventually resulted in a big right hand wobbling her.

In a desperate attempt to save her bacon, the former champ went for a takedown.

Pena didn’t let the golden opportunity pass her by, shifting to the Brazilian’s back and securing a rear-naked choke.

Nunes, dazed, tapped to the choke with reluctance, causing chaos among the arena’s spectators.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS