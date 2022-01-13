Amari Cooper and the Dallas Mavericks have been fined by the NFL.

Amari Cooper and the Mavericks will be fined by the NFL.

Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys will have to pay a little more than he bargained for in his wallet after attending an NBA game recently.

The NFL fined Cooper (dollar)14,650 for violating COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

He wasn’t masked when he went to a Dallas Mavericks game last week.

Cooper isn’t vaccinated, so that’s a no-no.

