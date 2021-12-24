Amari Cooper is open about the Cowboys’ offensive struggles.

The Dallas Cowboys have been relying on their defense to win games recently, which is uncharacteristic of the franchise.

Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback, hasn’t been playing up to his usual standards lately, and the defense is outscoring the offense in the ongoing battle.

With a 10-4 record, the Cowboys are in command of the NFC East and have a chance to win the division.

The conference’s top seed, but they need to work on their offense.

During his Thursday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, wide receiver Amari Cooper, who has nine receptions for 100 yards in three games this month, was asked about Dallas’ offensive woes.

Cooper was open about his dissatisfaction with the offense’s overall performance and his desire for more opportunities.

The Cowboys have averaged 460.8 yards and 34.2 points per game through the first six games of the season.

In the last six games, those numbers have dropped to 351.7 yards and 25.1 points.

Starting this Sunday against the Washington Football Team, Dallas will try to turn things around.

Amari Cooper Has Honest Admission About Cowboys’ Offensive Struggles

Amari Cooper Has Honest Admission About Cowboys’ Offensive Struggles