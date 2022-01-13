Amari Cooper Makes an Open Admission About The 49ers’ Story

Amari Cooper Makes a Direct Admission About The 49ers’ Story

The 2021 NFL regular season ended just a few days ago, and the playoff teams learned who they would face in the first round.

In the Wild Card round, the Dallas Cowboys will be pitted against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have been cited by both media and fans as posing a matchup problem for the Cowboys.

Amari Cooper, the team’s leading wide receiver, disagrees.

He suggested that the game is played for a reason rather than being predicted by analysts.

“What outsiders say doesn’t really matter,” Cooper said via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota.

“At the end of the day, that’s why people play sports.”

Why play the game if the game was won based on what people expected to happen?”

Amari Cooper Shares Honest Admission On 49ers Narrative

Amari Cooper Shares Honest Admission On 49ers Narrative