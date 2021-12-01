Amari Cooper, the Cowboys’ wide receiver, has received good news.

The Cowboys have received good news about wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Dallas Cowboys have been without star wide receiver Amari Cooper since he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in Week 11.

However, the team received good news about the pass catcher’s condition on Wednesday.

Cooper is expected to travel with the team to New Orleans for tomorrow night’s matchup against the Saints, according to ESPN NFL insider ED Werder.

The Cowboys have received good news about wide receiver Amari Cooper.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Cowboys Receive Good News About WR Amari Cooper

Cowboys Receive Good News About WR Amari Cooper