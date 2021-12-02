Amari Cooper’s Official Status For Thursday Has Been Announced By The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver Amari Cooper has missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, the team officially activated him from the ReserveCOVID list.

Cooper was limited in practice today and is listed as questionable for the game against the New Orleans Saints tomorrow night.

Cooper will travel to New Orleans this afternoon, according to Dallas insider Ed Werder.

The Cowboys only need Cooper to suit up to have their top three wideouts available, with CeeDee Lamb on his way back from a concussion.

If Cooper is unable to play, Dallas’ perimeter options will be Lamb and Michael Gallup, with Noah Brown serving as the No. 1 cornerback.

3. If you’re looking for a

Cedrick Wilson is already out for Thursday, while Malik Turner is doubtful.

Amari Cooper’s Official Status For Thursday Has Been Announced By The Cowboys

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https