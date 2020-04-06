Amazon is now recommending employees to sort and move their online orders. They wear face masks, but only have “limited” quantities

Amazon texted the workers on Sunday evening to wear masks.

Amazon advised employees who sort and move their packages on Sunday evenings to wear face masks to work.

However, the company has a “limited” offer as it works to get more masks.

An external release from Amazon said that all camps would have masks during the week of April 5th. No limited supply of masks was mentioned in these blogs.

Coronavirus cases have been reported by employees in more than 50 Amazon warehouses.

Amazon employees received a text message on Sunday evening advising them to wear a mask to work.

However, Amazon has only “limited” mask quantities available, and they have to ask a manager about the mask. On April 3, the Centers for Disease Control recommended that Americans wear a mask when they left their homes.

The message was (highlighting ours):

Your health and safety is most important. We recommend that everyone, from arrival to departure, wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth. We have limited quantities of face masks that anyone entering the building can wear as a recommended preventive measure. If you prefer, you can bring your own mask, including fabric masks. We have teams that are continuously working to continue to procure supplies, including masks, and are working hard to keep masks in stock during this event.

If you would like a mask, please ask a manager or a specific “hand-out POC” at the beginning of your shift. The mask should be used by one person for the shift and should not be shared. You also need to know how to use it and dispose of it safely.

Details will be published on the website.

At the end of the text message, employees were advised to read a blog post by Dave Clark, senior vice president of operations at Amazon, on April 2. This release stated that disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers were already in use across Amazon’s fulfillment network and that all locations would have masks early in the week of April 5.

A press representative from Amazon referred Business Insider to a post in Amazon’s “Day One” corporate blog, which was published on April 5. On the same day, Amazon sent the company employees the text message. The representative declined to comment specifically on the “limited” amounts of masks available to employees.

The Amazon blog post says the company is distributing the “millions of masks we ordered weeks ago” to Amazon’s operations network. The post also said that masks will be available at “all locations in our operations network” earlier this week.

An Amazon fulfillment center in Seattle.

Amazon’s external release did not state that limited quantities of masks would be available to operations workers. However, this became clear in the text message that the employees received on April 5.

In the United States, Amazon employs approximately 400,000 warehouse workers in more than 175 facilities. These employees all received a temporary raise of $ 2 an hour in April, and Amazon is hiring another 100,000 employees in the fulfillment centers.

“We have already hired over 80,000 people to perform these functions and spent over $ 150 million to support our team of people and partners,” Clark wrote on April 2. “We expect to go well beyond our initial investment of $ 350 million in additional compensation.” and we will be happy to do it. “

Employees in more than 50 Amazon warehouses have reported coronavirus cases, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Some employees fear that Amazon has not adequately protected employees from the corona virus that killed nearly 10,000 people in the United States on April 5.

In response, Amazon Fulfillment employees in Michigan and New York went on strike to protest Amazon’s response to the corona virus. Staten Island employees who protested said the company had to offer more paid sick leave and shut down the facility for an extended period of time to clean after the workers there tested positive for the corona virus.

Clark wrote on April 2 that all workers who want an exemption are supported and those who cannot get a test for the coronavirus, but show that the symptoms receive an additional paid exemption. In late March, the company began temperature testing employees in selected Amazon network warehouses.

“I touch over 2,000 different items every day that I work there. I have to take products off the shelf and put them in the trash. … And I don’t wear any protection,” says Terrell Worm, who works at Amazon Staten Insel Location and participated in the strike, said NPR. “Amazon says we are all a family there. If they really saw us as a family, they would take care of protecting us and keeping us at home.”

