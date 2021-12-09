Amazon is rumored to be considering a major sports media acquisition.

Amazon is rumored to be thinking about making a big move in sports media.

Over the last two years, Amazon has become increasingly involved in sports.

The digital retail behemoth is carving a larger piece of the sports pie for itself by purchasing broadcasting rights and producing their own critically acclaimed sports docuseries, All Or Nothing, for Prime Video.

However, Amazon’s next big move could put them at odds with some of the industry’s biggest networks.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon is considering producing their own daily studio shows in order to compete with some of the most well-known sports media outlets.

Amazon is in the “early stages” of developing its own studio programs, according to the report.

Their goal, according to reports, is to have a full daily lineup (similar to ESPN, FOX Sports, or NFL Network).

Amazon is reportedly in talks with Embassy Row, the production company behind hit shows like Good Morning Football and Men In Blazers, in order to speed up this initiative.

