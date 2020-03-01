América vs Necaxa: Bruno Valdez was ejected at minute 17

José Andrés Díaz López

Mexico City / 29.02.2020 19:48:11

Tremendous mistake that made Bruno Valdez against Necaxa, which will prevent him from playing the next Friday before Pumas in the Capital Classic within Day 9 of the Clausura.

In a play in which Maximiliano Salas the ball was controlled, the Paraguayan power station arrived very late and he slapped him to the Argentine player. The Oscar Mejía central did not hesitate and took the direct red.

However, from the VAR cabin they told him to go check the play, although the whistle did not change his decision and confirmed the red for Bruno Valdez, leaving the Eagles with 10 from the 17th minute of the duel against Rayos.

The worst thing for America is that four minutes later Necaxa opened the scoring with a good shot of Mauro Quiroga inside the area, bringing the Eagles down on the scoreboard early.