American suspends most flights in New York due to coronavirus crisis; “Evaporate” demand

American Airlines discontinues most flights to the New York metropolitan area on Tuesday as demand for travel to the US epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak wanes.

American Airlines will only operate 13 daily flights to LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports by May 6, compared to 271 a year ago.

“As the number of coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in and around New York City continues to grow along with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for travel to the region, the demand for flights to the New York region is increasing rapidly of evaporation, ”said David Seymour, senior vice president of operations for the Americans, in a statement late Sunday.

American said it will only operate these flights in April:

LaGuardia; Two daily flights to the Charlotte, North Carolina and Dallas hubs. A daily flight to Boston, Chicago, Miami and Washington, D.C.

JFK: A daily flight to Dallas, Charlotte and Miami.

Newark: A daily flight to Dallas and Charlotte.

The announcement comes a day after United cut flights to the subway region. Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, and other airlines had already stopped operating because New York is a coronavirus hotspot.

